Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2098750798
Simple geometric radio tower mosaic and Toll unclean stamp seal. Red stamp seal has Toll text inside circle and lines shape. Vector radio tower icon collage is designed from randomized triangles,
N
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractantennabadgeboothbroadcastcaptioncollagecombinationcommunicationcomposedconnectioncontrolelementfilledflatfmgrungegsmiconinternetinterstatemosaicnetworkobjectpatternpaymentpictogrampodcastredroundrubberscatterscatteredsealsignalsimplestampstationtechnologytelecommunicationtelevisiontexttexturedtolltowervectorwatermarkwi fiwireless
Categories: Signs/Symbols, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist