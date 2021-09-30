Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2098744834
Simple geometric mortal opium mosaic and Storage Zone Chemical corroded stamp imitation. Red stamp contains Storage Zone Chemical caption inside circle and lines template.
N
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
addictalertcaptionchemicalchemistrycomposeddangerousdeathdistresselementevilflatgrungehazardiconillustrationmortalmosaicnarcoticobjectopiateopiumplacepoisonpoppyredripriskscaryscatteredsealsectorshocksimpleskeletonskullstampstopstoragesymbolterritorytexturetexturedtitletoxictrianglevectorwarningzone
Categories: Signs/Symbols, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist