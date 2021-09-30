Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2098744867
Simple geometric medical box mosaic and Pain grunge stamp seal. Red stamp has PAIN text inside circle and lines form. Vector medical box icon collage constructed from randomized triangles,
N
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractacheache downaidarchiveboxbrokencaptioncollagecombinationcontainerdeliverdeliveryelementflatgrungehealthcareiconillillnessillustrationimprintinvalidmailmedicalmedicinemosaicpackagepainpainfulpharmacyproductredroundrubberscatterscatteredscratchedsealsicksimplestamptexturedtraumatriangletroubleunwellvectorweak
Categories: Signs/Symbols, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist