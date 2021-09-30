Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2098726174
Simple geometric grapes mosaic and USDA ORGANIC textured stamp seal. Red stamp seal includes Usda Organic text inside round and lines template.
N
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractagriculturebadgeberryblackberrycaptioncollagecomposedcompositiondessertdistresselementfilledflatfruitgenuinegrape berrygrapesgrapevinegrungeiconillustrationimprintmosaicnaturalnaturenutritionorganicpatternpictogramplantredscatterscatteredsealsimplestampstandardsweetsymboltexttexturetexturedtitleusdavectorwatermarkwinewinery
Categories: Signs/Symbols, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist