Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2101784362
Simple geometric electrical connectors mosaic and POWER RESOURCES rubber stamp imitation. Red stamp seal has Power Resources title inside round and lines template.
N
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractbadgecablecircuitcomposedcompositionconnectconnectorscorddigitalelectricelectricalelectricityelectronicelementenergeticenergyflatgrungeiconillustrationimprintindustrylinemosaicnetworkoutletpatternpictogrampowerredresourceresourcesroundrubberscatterscatteredsealsensorsimplestampsupplysystemtexturetexturedtitletrianglevectorwired
Categories: Signs/Symbols, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist