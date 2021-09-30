Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2098762957
Simple geometric dollar growth trend mosaic and 25 percent Off Everything dirty seal. Red stamp seal includes 25 percent Off Everything tag inside round and lines template.
N
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
25 percentadsbalancebusinesscombinationcomposedcompositioncreditdonateeverythingfilledfinancialflatgiftgraphgrungeiconinflationloanmoneymosaicmovementoffpaymentpercentpercentagepointpointing arrowrateredreducereductionrichsalarysalesscatteredsealshoppingstampstartuptaxtexttexturedtitletrendtventy fiveusdvectorwatermark
Categories: Signs/Symbols, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist