Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2101795339
Simple geometric bomb idea mosaic and DESIGNED IN U.S. textured stamp print. Red stamp seal contains Designed in U.S. title inside circle and lines shape.
N
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
americanattackbombbubblecertificatecertificatedcollagecomposedcreativedesigndesigneddoneexplosiveextremeextremismflatgeniusgrenadegrungeiconideaintelligenceleadershiplicensemanufacturingmindmosaicpatternpowerfulproblemredregisteredscatterscatteredsealsmartstampstrategysuicidesupersuperbtexturetexturedthinku susvectorwarweapon
Categories: Signs/Symbols, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist