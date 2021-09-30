Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2098726156
Simple geometric 2021 year digits mosaic and 9999 corroded stamp print. Red stamp seal contains 9999 caption inside round and lines form.
N
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
20219999abstractbadgecaptioncollagecombinationcompositioncountdigitdigitaldigitsdistresselementfilledflatgrungehundredsiconillustrationlabelletteringmosaicnineninetynumbernumbersnumeralnumerationnumericnumericalpatternpictogramredroundrubberscatterscatteredscratchedsealsimplestamptexttexturedtitletrianglevaluevectoryear
Categories: Signs/Symbols, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist