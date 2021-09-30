Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2093895763
Simple flat illustration of abstract shapes of citrus fruits, lemons, grapefruit, lemonade, limes, leaves and other geometric symbols. Fresh juice ice drink icon in glass, teapot and plastic cup.
A
By Adpragus
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractagricultureartbackgroundbannerbrandbrandingcitruscolorcolorfulcupdesigndrinkflatfoodfreshfruitgeometricglasshealthhealthyiceiconillustrationjuicejuicerjuicyleaflemonlemonadelimenaturalnatureorangeorganicpatternplasticposterscandinaviansetsodasquashsqueezestrawsummersymbolteapotvectorvegetablewallpaper
Categories: Abstract, Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist