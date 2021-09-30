Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2080951717
Simple coloring page. Easy coloring book for children and kids, Jeans for girls. Color and black and white version
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
apparelbluebookboycartooncasualcatchildclothclothesclothingcollectioncolorcolorationcoloringcottoncutedenimdesigndrawingfacefashionfemalefitnessgarmentillustrationisolatedjeanslegmanmodelmodernpagepaintingpairpantspocketpreschoolprintablesportsportswearstyletextiletoytrousersuniformvectorwearwhiteworksheet
Categories: People, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
More from this artist