Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2099360419
Simple Christmas seamless pattern with geometric patterns, snowflakes and circles with different ornaments. Retro textile collection. On white background.
K
By Kho2624
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractartbackgroundbeautifulchristmascontourcoolcoronaviruscrystaldecorationdecorativedesigndifferentelementfrostfrozengeometricgraphicholidayiceiconiconsillustrationillustrationsisolatedlinelinearlinedmicroornamentornateoutlinepatternpictogramsseamlessseasonsetshapesimplesnowsnowfallsnowflakesymboltexturetraceryvectorwallpaperweatherwhitewinter
Categories: The Arts, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist