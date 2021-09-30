Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2083003672
Silver floral oval frame decorated with hand drawn delicate branches. Vector isolated.
i
By il'ina
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
anniversarybackgroundblackblossomborderbotanicbranchedcardcelebrationcircleclassiccoverdelicatedesignelegantembellishfancyfiligreefloralflourishflowerfoliageframegiftgraphicgreetinggreyhand drawnillustrationinkinvitationinviteisolatedleafleavelineovalretroromanticroundscrapbookingsilhouettesilvertemplatevalentinevectorvintageweddingwhitewreath
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Signs/Symbols
Similar images
More from this artist