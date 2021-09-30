Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2083578598
Silver elegaert oval frame with Pine cones for greeting cards, invitations and covers. White background. Vector isolated illustration.
i
By il'ina
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
anniversarybackgroundblossomborderbotaniccardcelebrationchristmascircleclassicconescoverdesignelegantembellishfamilyfancyfiligreefloralflourishflowerfoliageframegiftglittergoldgraphicgreetinghand drawnillustrationinkinvitationinviteisolatedleafleavelineovalpineretroromanticscrapbookingsilhouettesilvertemplatevectorvintageweddingwhitewinter
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Signs/Symbols
Similar images
More from this artist