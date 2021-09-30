Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2098052785
Set of watercolor floral arrangements of brown and burgundy and brown roses and leaves. Botanic decoration illustration for wedding card, fabric, and logo composition
L
By Laiju-Akter
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
arrangementartbackgroundbloomblossombohemianborderbotanicbotanicalbouquetbrownburgundycardchapletclip artcollectioncompositiondecorationdecorativedesigndrawingelementfloralflowerfoliageframegreeneryillustrationinvitationisolatedleafnaturepaintpastelpatternpeachplantredrosesetspringsummertree branchvectorvintagewatercolorweddingwhite
Categories: The Arts
Similar images
More from this artist