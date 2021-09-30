Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2098523275
A set of vector images of moving hand pallet trucks, collecting, storing and moving empty pallets. Storage equipment. Flat vector illustration.
A
By AliaksaB
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
auxiliaryboxcargochaincharactercollectioncurrencydeliveryemptyequipmentfactoryflatforklifthandheaphydraulichydraulic trolleyin a warehouseindustrialindustryinvestmentisolatejackkitliftlogisticsmachinemanualmovingoptionpackagingpalletpersonpullpusherrecyclingsecondary wasteshopsortingtooltransporttransportationtrolleytruckusewarehousewarehouse equipmentwoodenworkworker
Categories: People, Industrial
Similar images
More from this artist