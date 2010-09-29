Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
set of tropical fruit icon on pink background. cherry, avocado, mangosteen and strawberry illustration. hand drawn vector. doodle art for kids, sticker, clipart, poster, card, wallpaper, sticker apps.
Important information
Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats