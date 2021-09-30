Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2097531250
Set of seamless patterns for Valentine's Day with butterflies, hearts and wildflowers. Delicate vintage textures for festive design
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundbeautifulbell flowerbloomblossombluebotanicalbutterflycolorfulcutedaydecordecorationdecorativedesignelementflorafloralflowerheartholidayillustrationlovenatureornamentornamentalpastelpatternpinkplantprettyretroromanceromanticroseseamlessspringsummervalentinevalentine'svalentine's dayvectorvintagewallpaper
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist