Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2097103672
Set Resume, Speech bubble with job, User of man in business suit, Location person, Productive human, Monitor resume, Head hunting and icon. Vector
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
applicationavatarbubblebusinessbusinessmancareercomputerconceptcorporatecvdesigndocumentemployeeemploymentflatgpshumanhuntingiconillustrationisolatedjoblaptopmagnifyingmanmapmembermonitornavigationnumberpeoplepersonpinpointpointerproductiveproductivityprofessionalrecruitmentsearchsetsignsketchspeechsuccesssymbolvectorwork
Categories: Signs/Symbols, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist