Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2080127206
Set of realistic open red empty jewelry boxes for necklace, bracelet, ear rings or studs isolated on white background. Set of boxes for treasure storage. Vector illustration
z
By zuperia
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
3dboxbraceletclassiccollectioncompactconceptcontainerdecorationdecorativedesignear ringelegantelementsemptyengagementexpensivefashiongiftglamourillustrationisolatedjeweljewelleryjewelryluxurynecklaceobjectopenpillowpresentrealisticredrichringromanceromanticroundsetshapesmallstudssurprisetraditionaltreasurevalentinevectorvelvetwealthwedding
Categories: Beauty/Fashion, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist