Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2094371767
set of rainbow frames in 1970s hippie style. patterns retro vintage 70s groove. collection of round frame, star, rhombus and square. vector illustration design isolated
t
By tan47
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
1960s19701970s60s70sabstractacidartbackdropbackgroundbannerbordercardcirclecollectioncovercurvedecorationdecorativedesigndrawingframefunkygeometricgraphicgroovyhippieillustrationlayoutlineliquidmodernpatternposterprintpsychedelicrainbowretroseventiesstarswirltemplatetexturevectorvintagewallpaperwavewavy
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist