Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2100827407
Set of multicolored macarons and hand drawings on a neutral pastel background. Beautiful decorative dough desserts in a cartoon style. Festive illustration in EPS 10 format.
E
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
artartworkassortedasteriskbackgroundbody partbunbusiness cardcakecandycardcartoonchild's drawingchocolatecolorcolorfulconceptconfectionerycookiecreativecupcakedecordecorationdeliciousdesigndessertdonutdrageedrawingdropfestivefillingflyerfoodfunhappyhorizontalice creamillustrationmacaroonspancakepastriespinkposterstripedstylishsweetsweetstastyvector
Categories: The Arts, Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist