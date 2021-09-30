Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2093477134
A set of lines with hearts drawn by hand. Smooth lines on black background. Hearts in different sizes. Horizontal scribble line. Vector illustration for border, frame.
A
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractartbackdropbackgroundblackcardcurlscutedaydecordecorationdecorativedesigndoodledrawnelementfabricfashiongraphichandhand drawnheartholidayillustrationinklinelovemodernmonochromaticornamentpaperpatternrepeatretroromanticseamlessshapesketchstylesymboltemplatetextiletexturevalentinevalentinesvectorvintagewallpaperweddingwrapping
Categories: Miscellaneous
Similar images
More from this artist