Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2100219583
Set line Garden rake, Gardening handmade scissors for trimming, Shovel, Watering sprout, Tree pot, of environmental protection and work icon. Vector
S
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
agricultureblackcontainercontourcultivatorcutdesigndropecoenvironmentenvironmentalequipmentfarminggardengardeninggiftgreenhandhorticulturehousehumaniconillustrationisolatedlandscapeleaflinelinearnaturalnatureobjectorganicoutlinepearplantprotectionrusticsetsymboltooltreetrimmingvectorwaterwateringwhitework
Categories: Signs/Symbols, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist