Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2084339062
Set of colorful gift boxes with ribbon cartoon.Cute presents icon collection.Christmas,birthday,shopping.Wrapping paper gift.Isolated.Doodle.Hand drawn.Festival.Vector.Illustration.
m
By ma_nud_sen
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
anniversaryartbackgroundbirthdaybowboxcardcartooncelebratecelebrationchristmascollectioncolorfulcutedecemberdecorationdesigndoodledrawingfestiveflatgiftgraphichappyholidayiconillustrationisolatedkawaiimerrymerry christmasnewnew yearpackagepaperpartypresentribbonsalesetstickersurprisevalentinevectorwinterwrapyear
Similar images
More from this artist