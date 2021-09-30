Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2082392542
Set of colored vector illustrations of woma in costume doing fitness and yoga exercises. Silhouettes of girl stretching her body in different yoga poses isolated on white background.
B
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
activityadultaerobicsarmathleteavatarbeautybodycollectioncolorcomplexcostumedancedesignenergyexercisefemalefigurefitnessgirlgraphicgymgymnasticshealthhealthyiconillustrationisolatedlegslifestylemovementpeoplepersonphysical therapyposepracticerecreationsetsilhouetteslimsportstretchtrainingvectorwarm upwellnesswomenwork outyogayoung
Categories: People, Sports/Recreation
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist