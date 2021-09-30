Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2088470317
Set of clay pots, vases with monstera leaves. Stylized vector graphics.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
antiquebotanicalclay potscompositioncontainersdecordesignfashionableflorafloristryflowersfoliagegraphicgreengreen leafhome comfortindoor plantslandscapingline drawingsminimalismmodernmonstera leavesmonstera tropicalnaturalnatureplantsraster silhouettessetsimplesketchstylizedtropical leavesunobtrusivevasesvectorvintage
Categories: Nature
Similar images
More from this artist