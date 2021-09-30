Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2095028458
Set of Classic Vintage Retro Label Badge for Luxury Wine Glass with Spoon Fork Knife for Restaurant Bar Bistro Logo Design Inspiration
F
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
barbistroblackcafechefclassiccookculinarycutlerydecorationdesigndinnerdishdrinkeatemblemfoodforkglassgoldgoldengourmethigh classhospitalityiconkitchenknifelabellogoluxurymenuminimalistnutritionplatereciperestaurantrestoretrorusticsignsilhouettesimplespoonstamptypographyutensilvectorvintagewinewine glass
Categories: Vintage, Signs/Symbols
Similar images
More from this artist