Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2090124802
Set Carnival mask icon isolated on white and purple background. Masquerade party mask. Vector
I
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
artbackgroundbeautifulbeautybrightcarnivalcelebrationcontourcostumedecorationdecorativedesigndisguiseelegancefacefantasyfashionfeatherfestivalfestivehalloweenholidayiconillustrationisolatedlinelinearlineartluxurymaskmasquerademysteryobjectoperaornateoutlinepartyperformancestylesymboltheatertheatricaltraditionalvectorvenetianvenice
Categories: Signs/Symbols, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist