Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2095078933
Set of cards with roses, leaves. Wedding ornament concept. Flower poster, invite. Vector decorative greeting card or invitation design background
F
By Fahmi15
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractadvertisinganniversaryannouncementartbackdropbackgroundbannerbeautifulbeautyblossomborderbrochurebusinesscardcardscelebrationceremonydatedaydecorativedesigneleganteventfloralflourishflowerframegraphicgreetinginvitationlabelmarriagenatureornamentpatternplantprintretrosavesetshowerspringsummertemplatethankvalentinevintageweddingyou
Categories: The Arts, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
More from this artist