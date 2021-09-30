Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2082803575
Semiconductor chips and a device showing a large shortage of chips for the global industry. Concept of a shortage of microcircuits in the world.
z
By zah108
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
autoautomobilebigcarchipcircuitconceptcontrollercpucyberdeficitdevicedigitalelectricelectronicelectronicsengineeringequipmentglobalhardwarehighindustryinstrumentlargemanufacturingmeasurementmetermicromicrochipmicrocircuitmicroprocessorpartpinpriceproblemprocessorproductionsemiconductorshortageshowsupplysystemtechtechnicaltechnologytoolvectorworld
Categories: Business/Finance
Similar images
More from this artist