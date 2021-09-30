Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2101184743
Seamless vector pattern with vintage flowers in black line on kraft background. Minimalist,botanical doodle style print. Design for textiles, wraprapping paper, packaging, social media, scrapbook.
M
By Maria Minina
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractartbackgroundbaroqueblackbotanicalbotanybranchcelebrationcolorfuldecorationdecorativedoodledrawingeleganceelementfabricfashionfloralflowerflowersforestgardenholidayillustrationkraftleaflilymodernnaturalnatureornamentornamentalpatternplantrepeatretroromanticseamlesssilhouettesimplesketchspringsummertextilevectorvintagewallpaperweddingwrapping paper
Categories: Vintage, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist