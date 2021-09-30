Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2090145475
Seamless vector pattern.On a golden background, abstract drawing, blue and red circles, confetti.Background.
L
By Larisa Lat
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractartbackdropbackgroundbluebrightcardcelebratechaoticcircleclassiccolorcolorfulconfetticovercreativecycledecordecorationdesignfabricgeometricgift wrapgraphicillustrationisolatedminimalmodernmulticoloredorbornamentpaperpatternpointpolkaprintredretroroundshapetextiletextile printtexturevectorvintagewallpaperwrapping paperyellow
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist