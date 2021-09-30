Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2101184614
Seamless vector pattern with gold flowers on purple Very Peri background. Trendy, floral hand drawn line style print.Design for textiles, fabric, wrapping paper, packaging,scrapbook paper, web.
M
By Maria Minina
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
2022abstractaestheticantiquebackdropbackgroundbotanicalchinesecolor 2022color of the yearcolors 2022colors of the yeardrawingemptyendlessfashionfashionablefloralflowergardengoldgradientgraphichand drawnillustrationleaflightlilacluxuryminimalmodernornamentornamentalpackagepastelpeacefulpurplerepeatseamless patternsimplesummertexturetrendtrendyvectorvery perivictorianvintagevioletwedding
Categories: Nature, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist