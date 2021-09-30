Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2089561750
Seamless vector pattern with floral design. Perfect for wrapping paper, wallpaper, repeating elements, vintage design, notebook cover, fabric clothes design.
l
By lyubava.21
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractartbackdropbackgroundbeautifulbluebotanybranchcolorcolorfuldecordecorationdecorativedesigndrawingfabricfashionflorafloralfloral patternflowerfoliagegardengold leavesgraphicillustrationleafleavesnaturalnatureorganicornamentpatternplantprintrepeatingseamlessseasonsketchspringstylestylizedtemplatetextiletexturetreevectorvintagewallpaperwatercolor
Categories: Nature, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist