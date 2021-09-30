Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2083187524
Seamless pattern with winter holiday gifts and decor elements isolated. Presents, candles, fir tree branches. Line art, contour drawing, doodle hand drawn style. Vector illustration.
K
By Katflare
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
artbackdropbackgroundbannerboxbranchcandlecardchristmasconecontourdecemberdecordecorationdoodleelegantelementfabricfashionfirgentlegifthand drawnholidayillustrationisolatedlineornamentoutlinepackagepackagingpaperpatternpineplantpresentretroseamlessseasonsilhouettetextiletreevariousvectorvintagewallpaperwhitewinterwrapping
Categories: Miscellaneous, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist