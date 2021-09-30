Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2094291997
seamless pattern vector palm tree leaves gold leaves and contours on background. For textiles, packaging, fabrics, wallpapers, backgrounds, invitations. Summer tropics
B
By BormanT
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundbananabeachbeachwearbeautifulbotanicalcontour leavesdecorationdesigndrawingemerald leavesexoticfabricfashionfashionablefloralforestfreshgardengoldgreenhawaiiillustrationjungleleafleavesnaturalnaturepackagingpaintingpalmpalm branchespaperparadisepatternplantprintrainforestseamlessspringsummerswimweartextilestexturetreetropictropicaltropicswallpaperwrapping paper
Categories: Nature, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist