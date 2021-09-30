Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2097358858
seamless pattern with tropical fruits with green leaf. orange slice, lemon, and strawberry illustration. hand drawn vector. doodle art for wallpaper, wrapping paper and gift, backdrop, fabric, textile
s
By siarifzen
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
applebackgroundcartooncitruscolorcolorfulcutedecorativedeliciousdesigndoodle artelementexoticfabricflatfoodfreshfruitgraphichalfhand drawnharvesthealthyiconillustrationjuicejuicyleaflemonnatureorangeorganicornamentpastelpatternprintripeseamlessslicestrawberrysummersweettextiletexturetropicalvectorvegetarianvitaminwallpaperwhole
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist