Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2097577771
Seamless pattern of scottish tartan plaid. Repeatable background with check fabric texture. Flat vector backdrop of striped textile print.
s
By solarus
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractargylebackdropbackgroundbeautifulbritishcanadiancheckchequerchristmasclassicclassicalclothcolorcountrydecordecorationdiagonalenglishfabricfashionableflannelflatformalgraphicgrungeillustrationkiltmadrasmaterialornamentpaperpatternpixelplaidretroscotlandscottishseamlessshirtsquarestripetartantemplatetextiletexturetiletraditionalvectorwallpaper
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
More from this artist