Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2083021705
Seamless pattern with polar bear on ice floe. Winter cute print. Vector hand drawn illustration.
S
By S-Victoria
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
animalarcticartbabybackgroundbearbluecartoonchristmascoldcutedecemberdesigndrawnfabricfishfloefunnygraphichandholidayiceillustrationkidslandscapenaturenew yearnordicnorthoceanpatternpolarpoleprintscandinavianseamlessseasonsnowsnowdriftsnowflakesouthstyletextiletreevectorwallpaperwaterwhitewildlifewinter
Categories: Animals/Wildlife, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist