Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2087271562
Seamless pattern with Moroccan tiles. Purple ikat pattern.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractarabesquearabicartbackdropbackgrounddecordecorationdecorativedesigneasternelegantfabricikatillustrationislamicmauvemoroccanmoroccan patternmosaicmosquemotifmubarakmuslimorangeorientalornamentornamentalornateottomanpaperpatternpinkpurpleramadanrepeatretroroyalseamlesstextiletexturetiletrellisturkishvectorvintagewallpaperwhitewindowwrapping
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist