Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2097821320
Seamless pattern with hand-drawn watercolor orange and green branches with berries on white. Organic, natural, freshness concept for textile, print, etc. Illustration
M
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractartartworkautumnbackdropbackgroundberrybotanicalbotanybranchcolorfuldecordecorationdecorativedesigndrawingdrawnfabricflorafloralforestgardengraphicgrassgreengreeneryherbillustrationleafnaturalnatureorangeornamentoutdoorspaintedpaperpatternpetalplantprintseamlessseasonsummertextiletreevintagewallpaperwatercolorwhitewild
Categories: Nature, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist