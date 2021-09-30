Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2096302738
A seamless pattern of hand-drawn elements. Chef's tools: rolling pin, tongs, spatula, whisk, and fork. Doodle style vector illustration.
A
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
artbackgroundbakerybakingbrushcafechefcollectioncolorcookcookingcupcutedecorationdeliciousdesigndessertdoodledrawingdrawnelementequipmentfashionfoodgraphichandiconillustrationisolatedkitchenkitchenwarelinemenupatternpotholderrepeatrestaurantrollingseamlesssetsketchstylesweetsymboltexturetoolutensilvectorvintagewallpaper
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist