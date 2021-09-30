Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2080922332
Seamless pattern with hand drawing lotus on red background. Vector big floral template in doodle style. Gentle summer botanical texture for fabric, wrapping paper, wallpaper.
L
By Lidok_L
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractartbackdropbackgroundbeautybloomblossombotanicbranchdecorationdecorativedesigndoodleelegantelementendlessfabricfloralflowerflowersfreehandgeometricgeometricalgraphichand drawnillustrationimagelilylotusnaturalnatureornamentpatternprintredrepeatseamlesssketchsummertextiletexturetilevectorwallpaperwrappingwrapping paper
Categories: Nature, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist