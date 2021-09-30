Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2101752760
Seamless pattern for the design of plaid, fabric, bedspread, blanket, tablecloth. Vector illustration.
S
By Sofi_art
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backdropbackgroundbeigeblanketbrownbuffalocagecheckcheckeredclassicclothcolorcottondesignfabricfashionflannelgeometricginghamherringbonejacketmaterialmodernpatternpicnicplaidprintrepeatretroscotchscottishseamlessshirtsimplesquarestyletableclothtartantextiletexturethintweedvectorvintagewallpaperweavewhitewoolwoven
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist