Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2095351054
Seamless pattern with cute character koala face. Cute vector illustration for kids - koala. Ideal print for fabrics, textiles and gift wrapping.
Z
By Zitusia
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
animalanimal patternanimalsartaustralianbabybaby patternbackdropbackgroundbearcartooncartoon koalacharacterchildishcreative baby printcutecute koaladecorationdesigndrawingfabricfashionfunnygraphichand drawnhappyillustrationjunglekidkidskoala babykoala characternaturenurserypaperpatternprintscandinavian designscandinavian styleseamlessstylesweettextiletexturevectorwallpaperwildwildlifewrapping
Categories: Animals/Wildlife, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist