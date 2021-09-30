Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2084373586
Seamless pattern of colorful gift boxes with ribbon cartoon.Cute presents icon background.Christmas,birthday,shopping.Wrapping paper gift.Isolated.Doodle.Festival.Flat design.Vector.Illustration.
m
By ma_nud_sen
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
anniversaryartbackgroundbirthdaybowboxcardcartooncelebratecelebrationchristmascollectioncolorfulcutedecemberdecorationdesigndoodledrawingflatgiftgraphichappyholidayiconillustrationisolatedkawaiimerrymerry christmasnewnew yearpackagepaperpartypatternpresentrepeatribbonsaleseamlesssetstickersurprisevalentinevectorwinterwrapyear
Similar images
More from this artist