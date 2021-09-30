Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2093446426
Seamless pattern. Baby sloth hanging on a yellow crescent. Moon and stars. Green background. Cute and funny. Cartoon style. Good night. Kids bedroom. Post card, wallpaper, textile, wrapping paper
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
animalastronomybabybed sheetsbedroombrowncartooncartoon stylechildrenclothescrescentcutedecorationdecorativedoodledrawingfabricflat designfunnygalaxygood nightgreenhappyinvitationisolatedkawaiikidslazymoonnightnurserypackagingpajamasplayingpost cardprintsleepslothsmilestarstationerysweettextiletexturetreeuniversewallpaperwildlifewrapping paperyellow
Categories: Animals/Wildlife, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist