Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2097802471
seamless ornate floral rose slim with frame linear vector pattern on brown background Premium Vector
u
By ulhaq_std
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractarabicartasianbackgroundbeigeborderbrandingcarpetclassiccreativeethnicfabricfashionfloralflowerflower patterngeometric shapegeometrygraphicsislamicleaflogoluxuryminimalistmodernmotiforientalornamentpackagingpattern backgroundpattern floralpremiumrepeatretroseamlessseamless backgroundstripesstylesymmetrytextiletilevectorvintageweddingwrap
Categories: Nature, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist