Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2090159395
Seamless geometric winter pattern. Snowflakes of different sizes on a blue background. Background.Packaging.
L
By Larisa Lat
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractartartworkbackdropbackgroundbannerbeautifulbluebrightcardcelebrationchristmasclassiccoldcolordecemberdecordecorationdecorativedesignelementflakeflowgraphicgreetinghappyholidayiceillustrationmerrynaturenewornamentornatepatternposterseasonseasonalsetshapesnowsnowfallsnowflakesymbolvectorwallpaperwhitewinteryear
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist