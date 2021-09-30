Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2083187641
Seamless doodle pattern with medical elements. Vector illustration.
A
By Alena Divina
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
bannerbottlecartooncolddeliverydoctordoodledropdrugdrugstoreelementfirst aidhand drawnhealthhealth carehospitaliconsillnesskitlaboratoryletteringmaskmedicalmedicamentmedicationmedicinenoseonlinepatternpharmaceuticalpharmacypillprotectionremedysetshoppingsimplesketchspraystethoscopestylesyringesyruptherapythermometerthroattreatmentvectorvirus
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
More from this artist